Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 281.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2,781.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock opened at $545.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $330.76 and a one year high of $725.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $647.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.