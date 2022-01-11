Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $525.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -316.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $797.08.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.