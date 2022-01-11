Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

