Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $479.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.40.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

