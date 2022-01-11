First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Holdings Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

