HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 288.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

