ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,213. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

