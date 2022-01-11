PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

