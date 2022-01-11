VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

