PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.