PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

GRMN stock opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.