Xponance Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.28.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

