$0.04 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

