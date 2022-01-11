Xponance Inc. Sells 412 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $31,449,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $9,566,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 116.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 159,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

