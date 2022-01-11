Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,229.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 806,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after buying an additional 746,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.12.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,441 shares of company stock worth $20,246,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.