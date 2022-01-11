Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 50.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 24.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

