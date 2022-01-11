Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head to Head Comparison

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Versus Systems and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 17.11 -$5.78 million ($0.91) -2.13 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 31.13

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.73%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.37%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

