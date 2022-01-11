Head to Head Analysis: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) versus Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -11.73% -9.30% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meta Materials and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Dialog Semiconductor 0 6 1 0 2.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 3,375.12 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Meta Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

