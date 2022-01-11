Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,677 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,942,000 after purchasing an additional 840,179 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $19,234,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Separately, began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.