Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 75.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 179.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth $5,930,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2,282.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

