Deutsche Bank AG Buys 164,173 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 891.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

