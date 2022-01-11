Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 92.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,118,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,951,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

