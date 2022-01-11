Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,086 Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zepp Health by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $315.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.92. Zepp Health Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.26 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

