Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,620 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ODP were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,787. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.