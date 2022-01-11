Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NLSN stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

