Xponance Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

