Xponance Inc. Has $301,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of MRCY opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

