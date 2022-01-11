PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 185 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 288,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 2.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

