Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Buys C$109,626.09 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$361.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

