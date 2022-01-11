PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.