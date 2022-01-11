SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,192 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 119.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Truist upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.