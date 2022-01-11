Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

