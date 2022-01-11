Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZPFY opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

