PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Update

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 719,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of PAYS opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. PaySign has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PaySign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 219.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 289,943 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 64.0% during the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

