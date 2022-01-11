Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.