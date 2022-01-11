Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $191.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.79.

ABNB opened at $160.71 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

