Linde (NYSE:LIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $356.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics. With improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand. The minimum volume requirement of its contracts with large customers has provided a cushion from downside in earnings during market uncertainty. But, cost of sales continues to increase, hurting the firm’s bottom line. Also, the industrial gas producer has been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry’s composite stocks over the past two years.”

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.73.

LIN opened at $335.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.10. Linde has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

