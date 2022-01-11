Truist Securities Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $135.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.76.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
