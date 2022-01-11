Truist Securities Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $135.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

