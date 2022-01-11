Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 833.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLLV opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

