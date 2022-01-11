Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCEF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 130,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

