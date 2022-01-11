Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

