Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BGC Partners were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 204.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 88.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 4,342,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,870 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 1,906.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 479,840 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 532.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

