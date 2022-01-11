Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 801 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,757 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

AEM opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

