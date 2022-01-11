Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $178.75 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

