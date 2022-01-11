Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

