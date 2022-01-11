Zacks: Analysts Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) will announce sales of $87.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.76 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470.40 million to $474.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nerdwallet.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80.

Nerdwallet stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

