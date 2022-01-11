Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

