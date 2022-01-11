Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,184 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $962.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

