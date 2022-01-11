Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $89,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

