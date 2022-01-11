Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

COUP stock opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.60.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

